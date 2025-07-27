Clashes erupt at seven Thai-Cambodian border points on Sunday

The Second Army Region Operations Centre released its daily update on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict for Saturday, July 26, 2025, outlining key developments in the ongoing hostilities.

Combat situation overview

Heavy rainfall was reported along several stretches of the border. Between the afternoon and late evening of July 26, military operations were recorded in seven areas—down from ten on the first day of clashes. Key developments include:

1. Chong Bok and Chong Arn Ma areas

Both sides maintained a heavy troop presence. Reports indicate that additional Cambodian troops were redeployed to reinforce the Phu Ma kua area. Thai forces maintained control of Chong Arn Ma under the 1:50,000 operational line, while Cambodian troops repositioned southward.

2. Phu Phi – Don Tual Temple – Chong Ta Thao areas

Forces remain stationed on both sides. Cambodian losses in this sector are believed to be significant. There were unconfirmed reports of the death of a Cambodian division commander responsible for this front, but the Thai military has not officially verified this information.

3. Area in front of Preah Vihear Temple

Fighting continued. Cambodian forces are reportedly using sniper units positioned around Preah Vihear Temple to target Thai troops. Meanwhile, Thai forces continue to hold the Phu Ma kua area firmly along the 1:50,000 demarcation line.

4. Chong Chom area

Cambodian forces fired supporting artillery rounds into Thai civilian areas and toward the Ta Kwai Temple area. Cambodia also attempted to move tanks toward Chong Krang, located approximately 2 kilometres west of Ta Kwai.