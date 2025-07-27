Clashes erupt at seven Thai-Cambodian border points on Sunday

The Second Army Region Operations Centre released its daily update on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict for Saturday, July 26, 2025, outlining key developments in the ongoing hostilities.
Combat situation overview
Heavy rainfall was reported along several stretches of the border. Between the afternoon and late evening of July 26, military operations were recorded in seven areas—down from ten on the first day of clashes. Key developments include:
1. Chong Bok and Chong Arn Ma areas
Both sides maintained a heavy troop presence. Reports indicate that additional Cambodian troops were redeployed to reinforce the Phu Ma kua area. Thai forces maintained control of Chong Arn Ma under the 1:50,000 operational line, while Cambodian troops repositioned southward.
2. Phu Phi – Don Tual Temple – Chong Ta Thao areas
Forces remain stationed on both sides. Cambodian losses in this sector are believed to be significant. There were unconfirmed reports of the death of a Cambodian division commander responsible for this front, but the Thai military has not officially verified this information.
3. Area in front of Preah Vihear Temple
Fighting continued. Cambodian forces are reportedly using sniper units positioned around Preah Vihear Temple to target Thai troops. Meanwhile, Thai forces continue to hold the Phu Ma kua area firmly along the 1:50,000 demarcation line.
4. Chong Chom area
Cambodian forces fired supporting artillery rounds into Thai civilian areas and toward the Ta Kwai Temple area. Cambodia also attempted to move tanks toward Chong Krang, located approximately 2 kilometres west of Ta Kwai.
5. Ta Muen Thom Temple area
Cambodian forces launched repeated attacks from the east throughout the day. Thai troops were forced to temporarily retreat but responded with heavy artillery strikes, ultimately pushing Cambodian forces to withdraw from the area.
July 27: Morning rocket strike and escalating tension after talks with US President
On the morning of July 27, 2025, at approximately 6.30am, Cambodian forces launched four unidentified rockets from the area near Samrong Airport, causing damage to two Thai civilian homes and killing five livestock animals.
Key Thai military responses
Thai forces reinforced control along the 1:50,000 operational line near Chong Arn Ma in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. Cambodian forces reportedly continue attempts to advance into the following key areas:
These Cambodian attacks, conducted using unregulated and indiscriminate weaponry, appear to violate the established rules of engagement and have increased the threat to civilians along the border.
Overall situation and outlook
Tensions remain critically high, with intelligence suggesting that Cambodian forces may be preparing for intensified military action aimed at inflicting maximum damage before expected peace negotiations. Several neutral countries, including the United States, have proposed pathways to end the conflict, with US President Donald Trump’s intervention being the most prominent.
Civilian evacuation update
Evacuations from high-risk border zones are ongoing, with civilians relocated to designated safe zones in four provinces:
Buri Ram: 1 site, 10,173 people
Surin: 71 sites, 40,736 people
Si Sa Ket: 135 sites, 39,580 people
Ubon Ratchathani: 76 sites, 16,588 people
As of now, a total of 107,077 civilians have been evacuated, an increase of 9,646 people from the previous day.
Civilian impact and property damage
In Surin province, several subdistricts reported artillery strikes:
Three homes were damaged. Fortunately, no civilian casualties have been reported at this time.
As the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia continues, Thai authorities issued several additional advisories and updates to ensure public cooperation and an effective humanitarian response.
1. Public advisory on media consumption and information sharing
The public is urged to follow official updates only from trusted sources, including the official Royal Thai Army Facebook page and the Second Army Area Facebook page. Authorities have warned against sharing unverified or misleading information from unreliable sources, as it may jeopardise public understanding and safety.
In addition, the government has requested that citizens refrain from posting or sharing graphic images of deceased Cambodian soldiers to preserve dignity and show respect for the dead, regardless of nationality.
2. Royal volunteer efforts to support displaced civilians
Royal volunteers, including the 904 Royal Volunteers, Royal Volunteer Corps, and civilian volunteers, have been mobilised across four border provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani—to assist evacuees and support temporary shelters. Their responsibilities include helping displaced families transport belongings, facilitating communications, and distributing essential supplies.
As of 27 July, the following teams have been deployed:
904 Royal Volunteers: 147 personnel
Civilian Volunteers: 2,480 individuals
Reserved Officers' Training Corps Course: 220 individuals
3. Mobile royal kitchens operating across conflict zones
Royal mobile kitchens have been established in all four affected provinces to provide free meals to evacuees and affected communities:
Buri Ram: 1 royal kitchen, 2 mobile cooking trucks, and partnered with private food vendors at Chang Arena Stadium
Surin: 3 royal kitchens, 2 mobile cooking trucks; located at:
Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Surin campus (Mueang district)
Surin Rajabhat University (Mueang district)
School for the Deaf, Prasat district
Si Sa Ket: 2 royal kitchens, 2 mobile cooking trucks; located at:
Ubon Ratchathani: 1 royal kitchen, 2 mobile cooking trucks; located at the Det Udom District Office
From July 24 to 27, a total of 125,100 meal boxes have been distributed to those in need.
4. Temporary shelters in Nakhon Ratchasima
In response to the influx of evacuees, the Royal Volunteer Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, has established temporary shelters across three districts, housing a total of 705 evacuees: