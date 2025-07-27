People’s Party to shut Thai-Cambodia monitor site, denies risk claims

The People’s Party has announced it will comply with the government’s request to take down its Thai-Cambodian border conflict monitoring website, following public criticism that the platform may have exposed sensitive locations such as evacuation centres, hospitals, and shelters—potentially aiding the opposing side in targeting these sites.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the party stressed that it never published any specific coordinates of evacuation sites or shelters and that all information featured on the website came from official government sources.

The party hopes the government will centralise its communication with both the Thai public and the international community to stay ahead of Cambodia’s information operations.