People’s Party to shut Thai-Cambodia monitor site, denies risk claims

The People’s Party has announced it will comply with the government’s request to take down its Thai-Cambodian border conflict monitoring website, following public criticism that the platform may have exposed sensitive locations such as evacuation centres, hospitals, and shelters—potentially aiding the opposing side in targeting these sites.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the party stressed that it never published any specific coordinates of evacuation sites or shelters and that all information featured on the website came from official government sources.
The party hopes the government will centralise its communication with both the Thai public and the international community to stay ahead of Cambodia’s information operations.
Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesperson for the People’s Party, stated:
“We respect the government’s concerns and will shut down the website as requested by the Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Command Centre. However, we must clarify the following points:”
No sensitive or classified information was shared
The party stated it never published data that could jeopardise Thai civilian safety or be exploited by Cambodian forces—such as military positions, artillery impact zones, or precise coordinates of refugee shelters.
All data originated from official sources
The website compiled information already made public by Thai state agencies. This included government-declared evacuation zones, blood donation centre locations from the Thai Red Cross, and public healthcare facility listings available via platforms like Google Maps.
Intent to support peace and transparency
The party reiterated its support for a rapid ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution. It stressed that the website’s purpose was to provide accurate information and document Cambodian aggression to demonstrate Thailand’s commitment to peace and defensive military conduct to the international community.