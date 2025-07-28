Cambodian politics under spotlight as border war subsides

At dawn on July 26, the Royal Thai Navy launched "Operation Trat Strike 1", pushing back Cambodian forces in the Chamrak border area of Muang district, Trat province — directly opposite Thmor Da in Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

Shortly after the operation began, Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha issued a statement via his official Facebook page urging calm in the provinces bordering Thailand — namely Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Poipet, and Banteay Meanchey.

“I ask our fellow citizens in these provinces to maintain peace, avoid any disturbances, and strictly follow instructions from local authorities,” the post read.

It is well known that Cambodia’s eastern provinces are political strongholds of the influential Tea family, particularly in Pailin, Pursat, and Koh Kong.

Koh Kong is the birthplace of Gen Tea Banh, the former defence minister, as well as Ly Yong Phat — also known as Phat Suphaphar — a tycoon dubbed the "King of Koh Kong."

Today, the governor of Koh Kong is Mithona Phouthorng, the daughter of Yuth Phouthorng, a political heavyweight in the province.