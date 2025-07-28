Fierce clashes erupt near Ta Kwai temple as Thai troops killed hours before ceasefire

Intense fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops continued on Sunday near the Ta Kwai temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, as both sides battled to seize control of key border areas ahead of the midnight ceasefire deadline.
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) confirmed that two Thai soldiers were killed in the clashes. One of the fallen was identified as Master Sergeant First Class Anothai Pongkaew of the Special Warfare Regiment 3, Task Force 90. The second was later named Private Sirawit Phinyosuk of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment.
At 8pm, RTA deputy spokesperson Colonel Richa Suksuwanon announced that official reports had confirmed the two fatalities.
“The Royal Thai Army pays tribute to the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in defence of national sovereignty,” Col Richcha said. “The army will ensure their families and dependants receive full benefits and support, in honour of their sacrifice.”