Security source urges caution over Thai-Cambodian ceasefire progress

A former top national security official, who remains influential in Thailand’s defence and strategic affairs, has warned against prematurely declaring success following the first round of ceasefire talks between Thai and Cambodian leaders in Malaysia.

The source outlined five key concerns following the negotiations:

Driven by US trade pressure:

The agreement appears to have been primarily prompted by growing concern over potential repercussions on trade negotiations with the United States. Washington had reportedly raised the border conflict as a point of pressure.

Unconditional ceasefire leaves troops in place:

The ceasefire was agreed upon without preconditions, meaning both Thai and Cambodian forces remain stationed in their current forward positions. This raises the risk of renewed clashes if today's military-level talks or the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on August 4 fail to reach a durable resolution. (It was later revealed that no actual ceasefire took place after midnight on July 28.)

Cambodian advance before ceasefire deadline:

Between late afternoon and midnight on the day of the agreement, Cambodian forces launched intensified operations in an apparent effort to reclaim as much territory as possible. Thai troops, meanwhile, were under pressure to maintain defensive positions.