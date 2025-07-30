US envoy nominee: Thai-Cambodia clash hurts Thai interests

Asked what he would do to ensure that the ceasefire became a long-term peace agreement, O'Neill said:

"I think the first thing I would do is to point out to Thailand, which is one of our only treaty allies in Asia, that wars like this, conflicts like this, do nothing to help their people.

"They do nothing to strengthen our alliance; they do nothing to address the challenges that both of our countries face. They are just a needless waste of life and treasure."

O'Neill also said Thailand should not lend legitimacy to the military government in its neighbour, Myanmar.