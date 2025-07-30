Heroics at Ta Kwai: 31st Infantry Regiment defends Thai soil in final minutes

The ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia held in Malaysia resulted in a midnight deadline on July 28, 2025, for both sides to halt hostilities.
According to reports, Thailand initially proposed a ceasefire to take effect in the early evening, but Cambodia pushed for a midnight start—a request the Thai side reluctantly accepted, despite concerns over the Cambodian military’s continued reinforcements.
The hours between the announcement and the ceasefire deadline became a critical window for both militaries to attempt territorial gains. This led to fierce clashes at multiple frontline positions.
The most intense fighting occurred around Ta Kwai temple, a strategic ancient site straddling the Thai-Cambodian border. Both nations claim sovereignty over the area, which holds military value for controlling patrol and transit routes—especially during heightened border tensions. The site has become emblematic of territorial defence and national pride.
Cambodia deployed its elite BHQ ( Bodyguard Headquarters ) unit—an elite, heavily armed force that also serves as a personal guard to former Prime Minister Hun Sen and his family—to seize the site. In response, Thailand launched a coordinated counteroffensive led by Colonel Phana Klaewplodthuk, commander of the Royal Thai Army, with support from the Royal Thai Air Force. F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to destroy Cambodian artillery positions and supply routes, clearing the way for the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard) to advance and reclaim the site.
Eyewitnesses recounted that Thai troops “risked everything” in their final push—and succeeded. Just five minutes before the ceasefire came into effect, the 31st Infantry Regiment stormed out of their bunkers and launched a final charge to retake Ta Kwai temple, defending Thai territory with unwavering resolve.
Their last-minute success was more than a tactical victory—it became a symbol of Thailand’s sovereign claim and national honour.
Spotlight on the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard)
The 31st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, headquartered in Lopburi Province, is a premier combat unit of the Royal Thai Army. Established in 1940 and formally designated a King’s Guard unit in 1980 by royal command of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the regiment operates under the 1st Infantry Division (King’s Guard) and is renowned for its rapid deployment capabilities.
Its motto, “Better to die than live as a slave,” captures the spirit of its operations—ranging from national defence and internal security to royal protection.
The regiment comprises three battalions and functions as a Rapid Deployment Force (RDF), capable of responding swiftly to crises, both domestic and cross-border.
Unlike Quick Reaction Forces (QRF), which address immediate threats in localised zones, RDF units such as the 31st are tasked with high-speed, high-risk missions, often under classified conditions.
Despite its relatively low public profile, the 31st Infantry Regiment is a critical pillar in Thailand’s national defence apparatus, particularly in situations where speed, precision, and discretion are essential.