Heroics at Ta Kwai: 31st Infantry Regiment defends Thai soil in final minutes

The ceasefire negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia held in Malaysia resulted in a midnight deadline on July 28, 2025, for both sides to halt hostilities.

According to reports, Thailand initially proposed a ceasefire to take effect in the early evening, but Cambodia pushed for a midnight start—a request the Thai side reluctantly accepted, despite concerns over the Cambodian military’s continued reinforcements.

The hours between the announcement and the ceasefire deadline became a critical window for both militaries to attempt territorial gains. This led to fierce clashes at multiple frontline positions.

The most intense fighting occurred around Ta Kwai temple, a strategic ancient site straddling the Thai-Cambodian border. Both nations claim sovereignty over the area, which holds military value for controlling patrol and transit routes—especially during heightened border tensions. The site has become emblematic of territorial defence and national pride.