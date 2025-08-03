Thai Army reports calm but tight border watch on August 3

Clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO)

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams are conducting operations to clear areas of unexploded ordnance. So far, 17 sites have been cleared, with 63 remaining under investigation.

Royal volunteer relief efforts

His Majesty the King has graciously expressed concern for both affected citizens and military personnel. Under royal initiative, the Army and related agencies have been instructed to assess damage and carry out urgent rehabilitation efforts.

In Buri Ram, the Royal Volunteer Centre, in cooperation with the 26th Military Circle and local volunteers, has begun building a new house for the family of Sgt Teerayut Krajongthong, who was killed in action at Tahong 2 base, Saothongchai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn has donated relief bags and personal funds to support civilians in need. Her Royal Highness Princess Siribha Chudabhorn has also contributed personal funds for aid efforts. In total, 1,263 relief kits have been distributed, and ingredients have been purchased to provide meals to evacuees.

Volunteer groups under the Royal Initiative 904, Royal Volunteers, and local networks have been mobilised to assist at temporary shelters, helping with logistics, relocation of belongings, and public communication. Royal field kitchens have been established in four provinces: Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.