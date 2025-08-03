Thai Army reports calm but tight border watch on August 3

The 2nd Army Area Operations Centre has provided a situation update on Thai-Cambodian border operations as of 2pm on August 3, 2025.
Overall situation
No clashes were reported at the time of reporting, although movement across the border continues to be observed. Thai forces remain deployed according to strategic defence plans, with ongoing efforts to support and manage evacuees in affected areas.
A total of 100,270 displaced persons are being accommodated across 495 evacuation sites in four provinces, with continued support from government agencies, the private sector, and local communities. Medical screening teams have been deployed, and essential supplies are being distributed. Recreational activities have also been organised to support mental well-being.
Clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO)
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams are conducting operations to clear areas of unexploded ordnance. So far, 17 sites have been cleared, with 63 remaining under investigation.
Royal volunteer relief efforts
His Majesty the King has graciously expressed concern for both affected citizens and military personnel. Under royal initiative, the Army and related agencies have been instructed to assess damage and carry out urgent rehabilitation efforts.
In Buri Ram, the Royal Volunteer Centre, in cooperation with the 26th Military Circle and local volunteers, has begun building a new house for the family of Sgt Teerayut Krajongthong, who was killed in action at Tahong 2 base, Saothongchai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.
Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn has donated relief bags and personal funds to support civilians in need. Her Royal Highness Princess Siribha Chudabhorn has also contributed personal funds for aid efforts. In total, 1,263 relief kits have been distributed, and ingredients have been purchased to provide meals to evacuees.
Volunteer groups under the Royal Initiative 904, Royal Volunteers, and local networks have been mobilised to assist at temporary shelters, helping with logistics, relocation of belongings, and public communication. Royal field kitchens have been established in four provinces: Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Combatting misinformation and scams
The Army has observed misleading or alarming information spreading online, causing unnecessary panic among the public. There are also reports of fraudsters exploiting public generosity. Citizens are urged not to share unverified information and to rely solely on updates from official government and security agencies.
The 2nd Army Area expressed deep gratitude to the Thai people nationwide for their generosity in donating essential items to affected civilians and the military personnel who continue to stand guard in defence of the nation's sovereignty.