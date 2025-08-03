ISOC deploys rapid response teams to counter unidentified drone threats

Regional and provincial ISOC directors have issued orders for ISOC officers nationwide to prepare rapid response teams. These teams will include personnel from the military police, Royal Thai Police, civil administration, local civilian authorities, and community-based security networks.

Their mission is to monitor, inspect, and intercept the illegal use of drones. Response measures will be implemented according to the severity of the threat.

In frontline areas, security personnel are authorised to employ electronic countermeasures (soft kill) or, if necessary, direct force (hard kill) to neutralise threats. In rear areas, appropriate actions must be taken by the situation, with a strict emphasis on safeguarding civilian safety.

ISOC has also enforced heightened surveillance measures concerning Cambodian migrant movements—both among those seeking to return home and those intending to stay and work in Thailand.

Community security networks, along with cooperation from local employers and business operators, are being engaged to report suspicious activity and provide intelligence.

These efforts aim to support border forces and the Interior Ministry in maintaining effective security, particularly in rear areas vulnerable to infiltration or instability.

ISOC is calling on the public across the country to serve as the eyes and ears of national security.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity, particularly sightings of illegal drone use or unidentified individuals near sensitive sites. Reports can be made 24 hours a day via the ISOC Security Hotline at 1374.

