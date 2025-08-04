Three major risks from leaving fallen soldiers to rot in open areas

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has expressed grave concern over Cambodia’s failure to recover and properly handle the bodies of its own soldiers killed in recent clashes.
The centre criticised both the Cambodian government and military for their inaction, calling it a serious violation of international humanitarian principles and a disregard for basic human dignity.
The Thai side noted that the treatment of the dead—abandoning their bodies in the open—violates the Geneva Conventions (First and Fourth), which mandate the proper care, collection, and respectful handling of war dead.
The centre added that such neglect dishonours the Cambodian military itself and constitutes a profound affront to the dignity of its soldiers.
“This is not only deeply saddening, but it also represents a fundamental breach of humanitarian and human rights standards,” the centre said in its statement.
Public health risks from decomposing bodies
The Centre further warned that the large number of decomposing corpses left in open areas is causing serious public health concerns. It outlined three critical areas of impact:
1. Health hazards
Decomposing bodies release fluids and airborne pathogens that pose serious health risks to surrounding communities. These fluids can contaminate both groundwater and surface water sources, endangering drinking water supplies. The stench from decomposition may also cause respiratory distress and long-term health effects for those in the vicinity.
2. Environmental contamination
As bodily fluids seep into the soil, they introduce toxins that can pollute water sources and degrade land quality. The contamination threatens local ecosystems, harming plant life and aquatic species. Environmental restoration efforts will face significant setbacks due to this pollution.
3. Psychological and social trauma
The sight and smell of decaying bodies can cause widespread psychological distress and fear among civilians. For witnesses and nearby residents, especially those directly affected, the trauma can be lasting. The act also strips the deceased and their families of dignity, violating fundamental humanitarian values and fuelling resentment and hatred that can further destabilise communities.