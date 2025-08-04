Three major risks from leaving fallen soldiers to rot in open areas

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has expressed grave concern over Cambodia’s failure to recover and properly handle the bodies of its own soldiers killed in recent clashes.

The centre criticised both the Cambodian government and military for their inaction, calling it a serious violation of international humanitarian principles and a disregard for basic human dignity.

The Thai side noted that the treatment of the dead—abandoning their bodies in the open—violates the Geneva Conventions (First and Fourth), which mandate the proper care, collection, and respectful handling of war dead.

The centre added that such neglect dishonours the Cambodian military itself and constitutes a profound affront to the dignity of its soldiers.

“This is not only deeply saddening, but it also represents a fundamental breach of humanitarian and human rights standards,” the centre said in its statement.