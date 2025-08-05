Thai Army clears mines, dismantles illegal structures at An Ma Pass

The Royal Thai Army deployed bulldozers on Tuesday (August 5) to clear landmines secretly placed by Cambodian soldiers around the An Ma Pass area in Ubon Ratchathani province. The bulldozers also demolished illegal structures built by Cambodia.

This action follows Cambodia's recent violation of Thai sovereignty when it brought foreign military attaches into An Ma Pass without notifying Thailand, despite an active ceasefire agreement.

The Thai Army had already successfully recaptured the area before the ceasefire deadline on July 28.

Cambodia had previously established 80 households and shops at An Ma Pass, which lies within Thailand's sovereign territory, in breach of MOU43. Thailand had repeatedly protested these actions, but Cambodia ignored the protests.