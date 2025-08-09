Foreign minister gathers evidence for legal action against Cambodian officials

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday (August 9) that Thailand is continuing to collect evidence for potential legal action, both domestically and in international courts, against Cambodian officials who ordered the recent clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.
He made the remarks before travelling to Surin province with Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to monitor the Thai–Cambodian border situation, oversee the Rear Area Protection Plan, and gather further evidence on the ground.
Maris explained that domestic proceedings will follow Thailand’s legal process, while the international case is still under study, drawing on precedents from similar cases in another countries.
He noted that international legal action has multiple levels and procedural requirements. Even though Thailand already possesses strong evidence, international tribunals handling war crimes cases require comprehensive documentation, making it essential to gather as much material as possible.
He stressed that discussions with all relevant domestic agencies are ongoing to determine the next steps, as each case may share similarities or differ significantly. However, he declined to disclose which countries’ cases are being reviewed, citing potential impacts on international relations.
The foreign minister also confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating preparations for an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation to visit Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani between August 11 and 14. The visit will involve interviews with Thai civilians and inspections of medical facilities affected by Cambodian attacks on civilian targets.