Myanmar to begin phased general election on December 28

Myanmar will launch the first stage of its long-delayed general election on 28 December, state broadcaster MRTV announced on Monday, marking the country’s first polls in nearly five years.

The Union Election Commission said voting would be staggered across December and January due to security concerns, with dates for later phases to be disclosed at a later time.

The country has been gripped by conflict since the military coup of February 2021, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, continues to face resistance from a patchwork of armed groups across the country.