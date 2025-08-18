Myanmar to begin phased general election on December 28

Myanmar will launch the first stage of its long-delayed general election on 28 December, state broadcaster MRTV announced on Monday, marking the country’s first polls in nearly five years.
The Union Election Commission said voting would be staggered across December and January due to security concerns, with dates for later phases to be disclosed at a later time.
The country has been gripped by conflict since the military coup of February 2021, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The junta, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, continues to face resistance from a patchwork of armed groups across the country.
According to state media, 55 political parties have been formally registered, with nine intending to contest seats nationwide.
Another six parties are still awaiting approval. However, opposition groups linked to the anti-junta movement have been barred or chose to boycott the polls, leading Western governments to dismiss the election as an attempt by the generals to cement their hold on power.
An interim administration has said voting will take place in over 300 constituencies, including some contested areas controlled by resistance groups.
Yet doubts remain after last year’s census, intended to update voter lists, managed to cover only 145 of the country’s 330 townships.
The military continues to justify its 2021 coup by claiming the previous election, won overwhelmingly by Suu Kyi’s now-dissolved National League for Democracy, was marred by fraud.
Independent observers found no evidence of irregularities that would have altered the result.
