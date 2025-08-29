Salon launched in KL to provide free beauty services for underserved communities

Malaysia is now home to Asia’s first Beauty for a Better Life Salon, a unique initiative under L’Oreal Foundation’s global programme aimed at fighting exclusion through beauty.
Like the name suggests, this isn’t your typical salon. It’s a sanctuary for self-esteem, a platform for second chances, and a symbol of how care and connection can change lives.
Launched by L’Oreal Malaysia and Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia, in collaboration with Yayasan Kebajikan Negara, the salon – on the second floor of Anjung Singgah YKN in Jalan Hang Lekiu, Kuala Lumpur – is built on the belief that beauty is not a luxury, but a fundamental human need.\
For many in the underserved communities, especially women, something as simple as a good haircut can help rebuild confidence and offer a renewed sense of identity.
“The salon is a meaningful step in our mission to uplift underserved communities through the transformative power of beauty,” says L’Oreal Malaysia managing director Tomas Hruska.
“Every salon visit, every skill learned, and every life transformed creates a ripple effect to uplift families, strengthen communities and help women lead empowered and independent lives.”
The salon gives free services for the underserved communities, including haircuts, wellness treatments, as well as free products such as essential hygiene and beauty items.
What makes this salon different is the people behind the scissors.
Staffed by graduates of the Beauty for a Better Life vocational training programme, it brings empowerment full circle.
Many of these hairdressers and beauty practitioners come from socially vulnerable backgrounds. Having once received training, they now pay it forward – reaffirming the idea that true empowerment is not just about individual success, but about lifting others along the way.
Since 2016, the programme has trained 249 Malaysian women, equipping them with skills in professional hairdressing and beauty.
An impressive 90% of graduates have found employment within three months of graduation, with many launching their own businesses or going back into the workforce. By 2027, L’Oreal Malaysia aims to achieve 5,000 beneficiaries through the programme.
The collaboration with Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia adds another layer to this initiative.
Known for distributing food to those in need, the foundation’s involvement ensures that basic needs – both physical and emotional – are met under one roof.
“As food nourishes the body, a haircut or a touch of makeup nourishes the soul,” says its CEO, Johan Halid.
“Both are acts of care that restore dignity, self-worth and remind those in need that they’re seen, valued and worthy.”
This dual approach, combining essential supplies with beauty and wellness services, helps provide more support for the underserved.
“Beauty for a Better Life Salon provides professional hairdressing and makeup services to the community in need, and this is the first type of salon from L’Oreal outside of France. We aim to help restore confidence and dignity of those who walk through the salon’s doors, and in doing so, help pave the way for employment opportunities,” says Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia chairperson Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj, who officiated the event.
“And after a visit to the salon, they can also choose products to bring home.”
Tengku Zatashah adds that the salon signals a broader shift toward community-based empowerment.
“It provides a supportive environment for anyone facing difficulties, whether it’s single mothers seeking employment, domestic violence survivors starting over, or elderly individuals in need of human connection,” she adds.
“In a world where so many feel unseen, a simple act of care can be truly transformative,” she concludes.
Ming Teoh
The Star
Asia News Network