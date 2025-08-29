Salon launched in KL to provide free beauty services for underserved communities

Malaysia is now home to Asia’s first Beauty for a Better Life Salon, a unique initiative under L’Oreal Foundation’s global programme aimed at fighting exclusion through beauty.

Like the name suggests, this isn’t your typical salon. It’s a sanctuary for self-esteem, a platform for second chances, and a symbol of how care and connection can change lives.

Launched by L’Oreal Malaysia and Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia, in collaboration with Yayasan Kebajikan Negara, the salon – on the second floor of Anjung Singgah YKN in Jalan Hang Lekiu, Kuala Lumpur – is built on the belief that beauty is not a luxury, but a fundamental human need.\

For many in the underserved communities, especially women, something as simple as a good haircut can help rebuild confidence and offer a renewed sense of identity.

“The salon is a meaningful step in our mission to uplift underserved communities through the transformative power of beauty,” says L’Oreal Malaysia managing director Tomas Hruska.

“Every salon visit, every skill learned, and every life transformed creates a ripple effect to uplift families, strengthen communities and help women lead empowered and independent lives.”

The salon gives free services for the underserved communities, including haircuts, wellness treatments, as well as free products such as essential hygiene and beauty items.