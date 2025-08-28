Border fence not a new concept: Thailand-Malaysia jointly construct 110 km

According to Nation TV, the Thailand-Malaysia border spans approximately 647 kilometres, with 56 kilometres in Satun, 150 kilometres in Songkhla, 267 kilometres in Yala, and 174 kilometres in Narathiwat.

There are two types of border fences along the Thailand-Malaysia border:

Type 1:

A jointly constructed fence between the Thai and Malaysian governments, located in Padang Besar, Sadao district, Songkhla province. This is a 3-metre-high reinforced concrete wall with barbed wire, stretching 5.3 kilometres.

Type 2:

A fence constructed solely by the Malaysian government within Malaysian territory. This includes 9 segments, totalling more than 105 kilometres, with a mix of concrete walls, reinforced concrete with barbed wire, barbed wire, and netting fences.

These are spread across several areas in Satun, Songkhla, and Betong district, Yala province. The total length of these 10 segments amounts to 110.992 kilometres.