Thailand, Da Nang to boost cooperation and investment

Thailand will be promoting a series of programmes and activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Vietnam. Key Thai businesses have been expanding investment in Da Nang as part of the newly signed comprehensive strategic partnership deal between the two countries.
Head of the Royal Thai Consulate General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said during a working visit to Da Nang that Central Retail plans to open more supermarkets in Vietnam.
Wiraka urged the central city to designate possible locations for Thailand's largest retailer to speed up construction on new stores, as the company plans further investment expansion in the near future.
She said the cooperation and friendship between Thailand and Danang has been growing, with Thai businesses providing community support programmes and scholarships for several localities in Vietnam.
“Thailand, in cooperation with Da Nang University, officially debuted a Thai language course of study from 2006, and at least VND900 million (US$35,000) in scholarships have been provided to local students studying the Thai language. Support funds have also been given to Thai language teaching programmes," Wiraka said.
Major investment projects from Central Retail have already started construction in the city, including an MM Mega Market and Go! Store.
Vietnam and Thailand have been enhancing their strategic partnership in terms of supply chains for supporting industries and connecting grassroots economies, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as collaborating on sustainable development strategies, according to Wiraka.
She added that Da Nang and localities in Thailand could open caravan tour services via the East-West Economic Corridor and well-invested infrastructure connections with Thailand's northeastern region.
Vietnamese tech giant FPT Group has also been enhancing its connections with Thailand, while Air Asia, Thai VietJet and Vietnam Airlines are operating direct air routes connecting Da Nang with Thai cities, she said.
Newly appointed Chairman of Danang's People's Committee Pham Duc An said that the city would offer the best conditions to support Thai investors.
He said 12 Thai businesses have already spent $95 million in Da Nang in the retail, garment, IT, agriculture and trade service sectors.
An said Da Nang has strong ties with localities in Thailand, including Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and will soon work with Mukdahan as well.
Last year, Da Nang also hosted ‘The Meet Thailand’, an event aimed at exchanging opportunities and promoting cooperation among localities and businesses in Vietnam and Thailand, he said.
Da Nang is a key gateway to the Asia Pacific and the East-West Economic Corridor connecting Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam with good investment infrastructure.
Thailand's Central Retail has committed to investing $1.5 billion to build a series of supermarkets and retail shopping centres in Vietnam through 2027.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network