Thailand, Da Nang to boost cooperation and investment

Thailand will be promoting a series of programmes and activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Vietnam. Key Thai businesses have been expanding investment in Da Nang as part of the newly signed comprehensive strategic partnership deal between the two countries.

Head of the Royal Thai Consulate General in HCM City Wiraka Moodhitaporn said during a working visit to Da Nang that Central Retail plans to open more supermarkets in Vietnam.

Wiraka urged the central city to designate possible locations for Thailand's largest retailer to speed up construction on new stores, as the company plans further investment expansion in the near future.