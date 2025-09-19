Angkor Wat bans cars and motorbikes at main entrance starting September 25

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

The ban seeks to protect Angkor Wat’s heritage, improve visitor safety, and reduce traffic congestion around the historic site.

The APSARA National Authority (ANA), Cambodia’s cultural heritage agency, has announced that from Thursday, September 25 onwards, cars, tricycles and motorcycles will be prohibited from entering or leaving the front area of Angkor Wat. Only bicycles and pedestrians will be allowed access.

According to the Khmer Times on Thursday (19 September), the new measure aims to preserve the ancient monument, enhance public safety, and ease traffic congestion around the site.

Authorities have prepared a newly constructed bypass road for motorists, linking the southern entrance of Angkor Wat with Norodom Sihamoni Avenue.

The ANA called on all stakeholders—including government agencies, tourism operators, transport providers, visitors, and the public—to comply strictly with the new regulations.

 

 

 

