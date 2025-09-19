Angkor Wat bans cars and motorbikes at main entrance starting September 25

The APSARA National Authority (ANA), Cambodia’s cultural heritage agency, has announced that from Thursday, September 25 onwards, cars, tricycles and motorcycles will be prohibited from entering or leaving the front area of Angkor Wat. Only bicycles and pedestrians will be allowed access.

According to the Khmer Times on Thursday (19 September), the new measure aims to preserve the ancient monument, enhance public safety, and ease traffic congestion around the site.