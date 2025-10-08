Commander-in-Chief inspects Thai-Cambodia border operations

Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, visited the Thai-Cambodia border in Surin Province on Wednesday (October 8) to inspect operations under the responsibility of the Surin Task Force.
During the visit, Gen Ukrit was briefed on the operations of several units, including the Mobile Development Unit, the Security Operations Centre, and the International Counterterrorism Operations Centre. He received an update on joint special operations, capability development, ad-hoc task force arrangements, and future operational strategies.
Following this, he visited the Phu Makua Base in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province, to review the operations of the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit, the Thailand Mine Action Center, the Military Communications Department, the Military Development Command, and the Security Operations Centre to plan future operational strategies for the units and to encourage personnel carrying out duties to protect national sovereignty.
Ukrit emphasised the importance of maintaining resource readiness to effectively respond to any situation while ensuring the safety of personnel. He also highlighted the need to stay updated with relevant intelligence and discussions at various forums to guide policy implementation.
The Thai Armed Forces Chief stressed the importance of commanders at all levels closely monitoring and supporting their personnel, managing manpower effectively, and reinforcing measures to protect combat-ready forces. These efforts are key to ensuring the security and sovereignty of the Thailand-Cambodia border.