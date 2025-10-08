Commander-in-Chief inspects Thai-Cambodia border operations

Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, visited the Thai-Cambodia border in Surin Province on Wednesday (October 8) to inspect operations under the responsibility of the Surin Task Force.

During the visit, Gen Ukrit was briefed on the operations of several units, including the Mobile Development Unit, the Security Operations Centre, and the International Counterterrorism Operations Centre. He received an update on joint special operations, capability development, ad-hoc task force arrangements, and future operational strategies.