Strong 7.6 quake jolts Mindanao, tsunami threat issued

Neighbouring Indonesia also issued tsunami warnings for parts of northern Sulawesi and Papua, where waves up to 50 centimetres were expected. Meanwhile, the US Tsunami Warning System said hazardous waves could affect coastlines within 300 kilometres of the quake’s epicentre, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cautioned that waves 1–3 metres high might hit parts of the Philippines, with Indonesia and Palau also at risk.

In Davao Oriental province, Governor Edwin Jubahib told local radio that residents panicked as the tremor hit, with some buildings reportedly damaged. “It was very strong,” he said.

Local officials in affected areas were still assessing the situation, as communication networks remained unstable.

The tremor struck just two weeks after the Philippines suffered its deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, when a 6.9-magnitude quake off Cebu island killed 72 people.