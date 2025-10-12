Thai army uncovers 3 landmines in Sa Kaeo, pledges ongoing clearance

The Royal Thai Army announced on Saturday (October 11, 2025) that three PMN-1 anti-personnel mines were discovered during a clearance mission in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
The report, received from the Burapa Task Force, stated that the mines, though aged, remained functional. Specialists have since removed and secured them following standard safety procedures.
According to the army, the mines are remnants from past conflicts that could not be completely cleared because Cambodian authorities had previously prohibited Thai teams from accessing certain border areas. An inspection confirmed the mines’ origin as Cambodian.
The discovery highlights the urgent need for joint mine-clearance efforts between Thailand and Cambodia, as agreed during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on September 10, 2025.
The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed its readiness to continue clearance operations independently if necessary, emphasising its commitment to public safety and adherence to international humanitarian standards.