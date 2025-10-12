Sa Kaeo holds emergency evacuation drill for Thai-Cambodian border residents

The drill, which began at 10am on Sunday, involved moving residents to designated temporary shelters to strengthen readiness and coordination among local authorities.

Governor Parinya Phothisat convened a meeting on Saturday evening (October 11) with subdistrict chiefs, village headmen, village security teams, public health volunteers and medical staff to finalise preparations. The exercise covers residents in 61 villages across four border districts, Khok Sung, Ta Phraya, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat.