Sa Kaeo holds emergency evacuation drill for Thai-Cambodian border residents

The drill, which began at 10am on Sunday, involved moving residents to designated temporary shelters to strengthen readiness and coordination among local authorities.
Governor Parinya Phothisat convened a meeting on Saturday evening (October 11) with subdistrict chiefs, village headmen, village security teams, public health volunteers and medical staff to finalise preparations. The exercise covers residents in 61 villages across four border districts, Khok Sung, Ta Phraya, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat.
Officials simulated a warning scenario prompting evacuation to designated safe zones. The governor emphasised that the drill was purely preparatory and urged the public not to panic, noting that lessons had been learned from previous evacuations.
Governor Parinya also instructed authorities to pay special attention to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, people with disabilities and patients, ensuring their safety during transport and relocation.
He further clarified compensation guidelines for evacuated families: those relocated for fewer than five days will receive 2,000 baht per family, while those staying longer than five days will receive 5,000 baht. The province also proposed additional compensation for village security volunteers assisting in public safety during the operation.
Residents were urged to follow officials’ instructions closely and stay updated with official announcements to ensure everyone’s safety during the drill.