Cambodia under global scrutiny as cyber scam empire emerges as key economic pillar

Crime built on trafficking and torture

At the heart of this criminal ecosystem lies human trafficking, with criminal groups, many led by Chinese nationals, running extensive operations in Cambodia’s special economic zones.

Analysts estimate that more than 150,000 people from around the world have been lured by fake job offers, only to be detained, tortured, and forced to work in scam compounds, high-security buildings where victims are coerced into using their language and technical skills to defraud people across the globe.

Corruption and political complicity

Reports indicate that such vast criminal enterprises could not exist without systemic corruption and complicity among powerful political and business elites in Cambodia. These networks have allegedly provided protection and logistical support for the scam operations, allowing them to thrive with near impunity.

International observers now describe Cambodia as a “crime-enabling state”, warning that its entanglement with transnational syndicates poses a serious threat to global security.

Sources: Humanity Research Consultancy (Jacob Sims); United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

