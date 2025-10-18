Closer China-ASEAN trade ties bring sweet benefits to fruit dealers

In the bustling, aroma-heavy aisles of the Haijixing Market in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the spiked "king of fruits" is no longer a rare treat but a staple purchase for many. The large wholesale fruit market is located in Nanning, the region's capital, and it now piles durians high and sells them fast.

The colourful abundance of fruits on offer at the market, including durians and mangosteens from Thailand, as well as red-fleshed dragon fruits from Vietnam, masks a complex, high-stakes operation that races against time and decay every day. It is the most tangible result of the "sweet cooperation "between China and ASEAN countries, which is accelerating at a dizzying pace, reshaping diets, economies and the importance of fruit for many.

This shift from luxury to near-ubiquity is a logistical marvel engineered in border cities like Pingxiang, which is located on the China-Vietnam border and is home to Youyiguan, or the Friendship Pass. Here, the theoretical maps of regional trade agreements become a steady procession of cross-border trucks, carrying precious cargo from orchards in Southeast Asia and navigating a Customs process that has been fine-tuned to allow for speed.

This process ensures a Thai durian can move from the branch it was grown on to a dinner table in a Chinese city thousands of kilometres away while remaining fresh.

The machinery enabling this process is a blend of policy and perspiration. Guangxi is the primary gateway, and it has turned fruit logistics into a science. The region has established dedicated windows for inbound fruit, as well as fast-track green channels, according to Li Shuo, deputy director of the regional department of commerce.