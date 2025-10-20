Thousands of South Koreans remain unaccounted for in Cambodia amid scam concerns

Thousands of South Koreans who travelled to Cambodia in recent years have yet to return home, according to government data cited by a lawmaker, fuelling speculation that many may be involved in online fraud networks operating in the Southeast Asian nation.

Figures submitted by the Ministry of Justice to Democratic Party lawmaker Park Chan-dae show that the number of South Koreans who left for Cambodia but did not come back stood at 3,209 in 2022, 2,662 in 2023, and 3,248 in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 113 in 2021.

The widening gap raises concerns that the number of South Koreans working in scam centres in Cambodia may far exceed the government’s estimate of around 1,000 people.