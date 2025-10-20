Thousands of South Koreans remain unaccounted for in Cambodia amid scam concerns

Thousands of South Koreans who travelled to Cambodia in recent years have yet to return home, according to government data cited by a lawmaker, fuelling speculation that many may be involved in online fraud networks operating in the Southeast Asian nation.
Figures submitted by the Ministry of Justice to Democratic Party lawmaker Park Chan-dae show that the number of South Koreans who left for Cambodia but did not come back stood at 3,209 in 2022, 2,662 in 2023, and 3,248 in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 113 in 2021.
The widening gap raises concerns that the number of South Koreans working in scam centres in Cambodia may far exceed the government’s estimate of around 1,000 people.
Between January and August this year, 67,609 South Koreans departed for Cambodia, while 66,745 returned, leaving a difference of 864. Officials believe the real figure is likely higher, as some nationals are thought to have entered Cambodia via third countries.
According to data from Cambodia’s immigration agency, 192,305 South Koreans entered the country last year, nearly double the 100,820 departures recorded by Seoul’s data.
An acquaintance of a worker in one of Cambodia’s criminal compounds told Yonhap News Agency that 2,000–3,000 South Koreans could be involved in such operations.
“There are not only those who fly directly but also people who sneak in via China,” the source said.
Another individual, who claimed to have worked at a scam centre, said around 50 South Koreans were based at the same complex. “Some made enough money to move elsewhere and set up new companies,” he added.
Public concern intensified in August, when a South Korean university student was found tortured to death in Cambodia after being deceived by a fake job offer.
Lawmaker Park Chan-dae urged the government to carry out a full review of those who have not returned, by cross-checking entry–exit data with consular and police records, warning that more nationals could have fallen victim to criminal activities in Cambodia.
His remarks came shortly after 64 South Koreans detained in Cambodia for alleged involvement in online scam operations were repatriated under police custody on a chartered flight on Saturday.
Yonhap