Panel suspects Chen Zhi holds assets in Thailand

He also said it may not be only Prince International that is involved. “Although the company denied the allegations, it previously admitted to related investments. Some firms at this level have had assets seized abroad, luxury homes in the UK and billions in the US. Thailand could also be a target for their money-laundering operations because of its proximity.”



Danuphorn said the panel is closely examining large-scale gold exports through Thailand to Cambodia, which may be linked to grey businesses and financial crime networks.

He said that while some transactions appeared to be legitimate trade, the unusually high volume of gold exports raised suspicions of money conversion and laundering schemes, where illicit funds in baht or US dollars could be transformed into gold and transferred abroad. “We are monitoring this closely, as it could relate to scam operations or criminal groups relocating their financial bases,” he said.

Although no confirmation has yet been made that the gold movements are connected to Prince Holding Group, the committee has summoned representatives from the Gold Traders Association and the AMLO to trace the shipments.

Preliminary findings indicate that Thailand ranked second globally, after Switzerland, for gold transfers, with significant quantities reportedly re-exported to Cambodia. AMLO officials reportedly shared the committee’s concerns that the gold flow could be linked to illegal business activity under the guise of recycling old gold into new products.

Prince Group and Chen Zhi under global scrutiny

Several media outlets and the Prince Holding Group website identify Chen Zhi, also known by his English name Vincent Chen, as the group’s founder and chairman. The 37-year-old businessman, who holds Chinese, Cambodian and British citizenship, founded the conglomerate in 2015 after receiving Cambodian citizenship a year earlier.

The Prince Group operates in more than 30 countries, with interests spanning real estate, finance, and banking. Its Prince Bank, established in 2018, functions as a full commercial bank in Cambodia.

Alleged transnational network

According to a post by CSI LA, a Facebook-based investigative page, Chen Zhi allegedly heads a Chinese-led criminal syndicate using business entities in Cambodia as fronts for money laundering and forced labour operations.

The reported network includes:

Chen Zhi – Leader (Chairman of Prince Group / Prince Bank)

Zhou Yun (Sandy Zhou) – Finance Manager

Sin Huot Alan Yeo – Money Laundering Operations

Karen Chen, Jack Zhu, Thet Li, Lei Bo, Ing Dara – Core associates

Affiliate companies in Cambodia, such as Cambodia Heng Xin, Golden Fortune Casino, and Jin Bei Group were cited as conduits for laundering illicit funds.

US authorities, including OFAC and FinCEN, have already imposed Section 311 sanctions under the USA PATRIOT Act, cutting off Prince Group and Huione Group from the US financial system. All related assets in or linked to the United States have been frozen, and any entity providing assistance faces penalties.

The evidence, observers say, suggests that the Prince Group is not merely a business conglomerate, but a transnational criminal network leveraging banking and offshore structures to launder money derived from fraud and human trafficking across Southeast Asia.