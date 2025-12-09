Vietnam deeply concerned about Thailand– Cambodia border flare-up, calls for restraint

Vietnam on Monday (December 8) expressed "profound concerns" over the current escalation of tensions between Cambodia and Thailand along their border.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang made the statement in response to media queries about the fatal flare-up in conflict in the long-contested areas between the Southeast Asian countries.

"As a neighbouring country and fellow ASEAN member, Vietnam calls on both sides to exercise utmost restraint, refrain from the use of force, fully implement the ceasefire agreement, continue dialogue, and resolve differences peacefully and appropriately on the basis of fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN friendship and solidarity, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond," Hang said.