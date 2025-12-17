Vietnam's durian export revenue grows to fresh new highs

Durian has set a new record, raking in over US$3.33 billion in export value during the first 10 months of this year, a 10.4 % jump compared to the same period last year, according to customs data.

This marks the fruit as the largest contributor to Vietnam's total agricultural export value.

The surge came from the Chinese market, which accounts for 94.35 % of the total export value in the period, equivalent to over US$3.14 billion.

Although exports in October dropped by more than 41 % compared to the previous month due to the end of the season and adjustments in import control, the accumulated value to this market still increased by nearly 14 % year-on-year.