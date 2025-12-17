Myanmar deny death rumours, says Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health

According to the statement, hostile media outlets have been spreading false and misleading reports, exaggerating recent remarks by her son, Kim Aris, who suggested that Aung San Suu Kyi, currently serving prison sentences in multiple cases, including alleged irregularities in the 2020 multi-party democratic general election, may have died in detention.
The Information Team said these reports are entirely untrue, stressing that Aung San Suu Kyi’s health condition remains good.
It added that the misinformation is being intentionally circulated at this time to interfere with the multi-party democratic general election scheduled to be held in Myanmar in the near future.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network