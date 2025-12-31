Myanmar's opium cultivation reaches record high

Opium cultivation in Myanmar has increased by 17% compared with last year, with the area under cultivation increasing from 45,200 hectares to 53,100 hectares, the statement said.

The UNODC said on Dec 3 that while opium cultivation in Afghanistan continues to decline, the new figures reinforce the global recognition of Myanmar as a source of illicit opium.

"The sharp increase in opium cultivation shows that the opium economy, which has been resurgent in recent years, is expanding. It is likely to increase further in the future," said Delphine Schantz, UNODC's Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The UNODC said that while the area under opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar increased significantly between 2024 and 2025, the amount of opium produced per hectare did not increase as much as the rate of opium cultivation.

The UNODC also said the gap between opium cultivation and production is due to the increasing instability in Myanmar.