Vietnam records 8.02% GDP growth in 2025, 8.46% in Q4

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by an estimated 8.46 % year on year in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking the highest fourth-quarter growth rate recorded during the 2011–25 period, according to a report from the National Statistics Office (under the finance ministry) released on Monday(January 5).

For the full year, GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.02 % compared to 2024, the second-highest annual growth rate over the 2011–25 period after 2022. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries expanded by 3.78 %, contributing 5.30 % to overall growth. Industry and construction rose by 8.95 %, accounting for 43.62 %, while services grew by 8.62 % and contributed 51.08 %.

Nguyen Thi Huong, director general of the NSO, said the sharp acceleration in growth in the fourth quarter helped push full-year GDP growth in 2025 to an estimated 8.02 %, second only to the record expansion in 2022 over the entire 2011–25 period.

Analysing the growth structure in greater depth, Huong noted that the economy maintained a firm “quarter-on-quarter acceleration” trend. Specifically, GDP growth rose steadily from 7.05 % in the first quarter to 8.16 % in the second, 8.25 % in the third, and peaked at 8.46 % in the fourth quarter.