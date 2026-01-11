Myanmar holds second phase of military-run election amid war

The country has been in turmoil since the army toppled an elected civilian government in a 2021 coup and detained its leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover triggered a civil war that has spread across wide areas of the nation of about 51 million people.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), which won a landslide in the 2020 election, has been dissolved, along with dozens of other anti-junta parties, after they failed to register for the latest polls. Armed opposition groups have also refused to take part.

The United Nations, Western governments and human rights organisations have branded the election a sham, arguing it cannot be considered free, fair or credible without meaningful opposition