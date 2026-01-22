World’s oldest cave art discovered in Indonesia

A faint, red hand outline painted on a cave wall on Indonesia’s Muna Island has been dated to at least 67,800 years old, making it the earliest known example of rock art, according to a new study.

The image, a stencilled silhouette of a human hand, is now badly faded and difficult to see.

Even so, the researchers say it points to sophisticated symbolic behaviour among early humans moving through Southeast Asia after dispersing from Africa, with groups that may later have continued towards Australia.

Found on Muna, near Sulawesi

The stencil was identified in Liang Metanduno, a limestone cave on Muna, a small island off the south-eastern arm of Sulawesi, east of Borneo.

To establish its minimum age, the team measured traces of uranium in mineral layers that formed over the pigment over time.

The stencil and similar finds in the area appear to have been made by placing a hand against the rock and blowing pigment around it, leaving an outline.