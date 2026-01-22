FDA revokes famous herbal capsule registration after drug findings

The Royal Gazette has published an order by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration revoking the registration certificate for a herbal product formula, citing that it is unsafe for consumers.

On 22 January 2026, the Royal Gazette website published Food and Drug Administration Order No. 21/2569, titled “Revocation of the registration certificate for one herbal product formula.” The order was signed by Dr Roongruthai Mualprasitporn, Deputy Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration, acting on behalf of the Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration.

The order states that, based on inspection and laboratory analysis, the herbal product Pu Sen ginseng capsules, registration number G 427/52, was found to contain modern pharmaceutical substances— Sildenafil and Tadalafil. The product is considered to fall within the definition of a herbal product (or object) that is wholly or partly imitated in a way that could lead consumers to believe it is a genuine herbal product under Section 59(1), and a herbal product that is represented as being registered/notified with particulars that are not true under Section 59(5). It is therefore deemed unsafe for consumers and classified as a counterfeit herbal product under Section 58(1) of the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019).