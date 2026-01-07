Thai FDA seeks to tighten controls on GLP-1 “slimming pens”, proposing special controlled-drug status

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seeking to tighten oversight of GLP-1 injection “slimming pens”, warning that widespread use promoted on social media — including self-adjusted dosing — is leading to ongoing misuse.

Supatra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, said GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) medicines are approved in Thailand only for treating type 2 diabetes and for weight reduction in people with obesity — not for cosmetic weight loss among the general public.

She said GLP-1 RAs work by helping people feel full sooner and reducing appetite, which can lead to weight loss for a period. However, incorrect use or stopping the medication without supervision can cause rapid rebound weight gain, often described as a “yo-yo” effect, and may carry the risk of serious side effects, including low blood sugar, kidney failure, gallbladder inflammation, depression, or muscle wasting.

The risks are higher in people with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, liver disease, thyroid disease or other endocrine disorders, who require close medical assessment and supervision, she said.

The FDA has also found ongoing advertising and sales of GLP-1 medicines — particularly online — and has taken legal action against violators, but said misuse continues to be detected.