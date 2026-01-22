Thailand's Border Crisis Assistance: Navigating the Economic Aftermath of the Cambodian Clashes

The 2025 border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia exacted a severe toll, affecting thousands of residents across seven Thai provinces and bringing cross-border commerce to a complete standstill. Amid evolving circumstances, the Thai government took proactive steps to support and stabilize the border economy.



​​​​​​​A Lifeline for Affected Communities

Providing immediate financial aid was a strategic first step towards maintaining social stability amidst the acute humanitarian needs of evacuated communities. The Thai Cabinet approved a compensation scheme with a budget framework of 2.33 billion baht, targeting 467,128 households in the seven affected border provinces. The programme features a two-tier payment system: households evacuated for eight days or more receive 5,000 baht, while those affected for up to seven days receive 2,000 baht.

This direct financial aid was part of a broader emergency response that included mobilising mobile medical units and securing essential supplies for temporary shelters. But shoring up household stability was only half the battle; the government simultaneously faced the monumental task of rescuing a border economy that had become a critical cog in global supply chains.