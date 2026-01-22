Thailand’s 2026 Economic Vision: Thriving Amid Regional and Global Competition

2026 is a defining year for Thailand’s economy, as the country confronts global challenges like U.S. trade policies and rising competition from ASEAN neighbours. Projections from the Bank of Thailand and the SCB Economic Intelligence Center predict GDP growth of just 1.5% to 1.8%—the weakest in three decades. In response, the Thai government is implementing a comprehensive economic strategy to safeguard against these challenges and strengthen the economy in the long term, combining immediate stimulus efforts with a forward-looking blueprint to elevate the country in the global value chain.



​​​​​​​A Coordinated Response to Cushion the Economy

In the face of economic turbulence, the Thai government and central bank have rolled out coordinated interventions to support key sectors—especially SMEs, manufacturers, and exporters—while enhancing liquidity. Key measures include: