Exploring the lives of Burmese and Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand

Having one day off per week, which is Sunday, the popular activity is spending time on the internet

Their regular weekly day off is only on Sunday since they often work in businesses that operate every day, such as retail workers, restaurant staff, construction workers, factory workers, and various freelance jobs.

For their activities on their day off, it's usually simple, focusing on relaxation, spending time with family, going out with friends, and using the internet. According to gathered data, the top six most used types of applications are 1. Social media, 2. Streaming, 3. Financial apps, 4. Online shopping, 5. Games, and 6. Travel apps. Since the internet is crucial for their leisure and relaxation, they willingly spend around 200 baht per month on phone and internet expenses, opting for prepaid packages. True and dtac thus offer special privileges for social media and streaming apps, providing free access every month based on their top-up or continuous spending amount.

What's interesting is that initially, customers in this group believed that buying a new SIM card every month would provide them with stronger internet access compared to continuing with the same SIM card in the second month. Hence, they had a high turnover of SIM cards, constantly purchasing new ones. However, as these customers spend more time living in Thailand, they begin to understand how to use their services more effectively, resulting in a decrease in the monthly turnover of SIM cards.

Enjoying performing acts of merit is a way of life for the soul

The majority of Burmese and Cambodian migrant workers adhere to Buddhism. Going to the temple to make merit is considered an important tradition for them, even after moving to work in Thailand. They still make appointments to go and make merit at temples where they find spiritual solace, which may include temples with Burmese or Cambodian monks, or temples with familiar architecture or structures. Many Burmese also continue to dress in their traditional attire when visiting temples.

On the Facebook pages of dtac Myanmar, True Myanmar, dtac Cambodia, and True Cambodia, which serve as community platforms for migrant workers, there are monthly calendars highlighting important religious days in Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia for customers.

Wanting to speak Thai and feeling embarrassed about unclear Thai pronunciation

Burmese and Cambodian migrant workers who have been living and working in Thailand for a long time or reside in urban areas can understand and communicate in Thai fluently. However, there are still parts where their Thai pronunciation isn't clear, causing them to feel embarrassed and lack confidence in speaking with Thai people. Therefore, they try to practice speaking Thai with friends and learn from Thai people and Thai entertainment media. However, they may still lack skills in reading or writing Thai, which can limit their access to various information, including career advancement opportunities.

Research has found that knowing the Thai language is particularly beneficial for Burmese migrant workers, especially in urban areas. This knowledge increases their chances of finding employment as they understand what employers need. Moreover, they are more likely to secure jobs that require less physical labour compared to those who do not speak Thai. Additionally, having proficiency in reading and writing Thai enables them to receive better wages and benefits.

Based on understanding this customer group, True has collaborated with the Labour Protection Network (LPN) to offer basic Thai language classes to interested Burmese migrants. These classes are conducted through live online sessions on the dtac Myanmar Facebook page, which has over 3 million followers, and True Myanmar, which has over 600,000 followers. These platforms represent the largest community in Thailand. This initiative aims to promote better living and working conditions for them in Thailand.

Love companions, trust friends, and enjoy familiarity

They enjoy a simple life and have a deep love for their homeland and companions. The necessity of working far from home brings them together to communicate within their community. Recommendations from friends who arrived in Thailand earlier play a significant role in their choices of products and services. Friends or close acquaintances greatly influence them. For instance, when choosing service packages, they don't usually compare offers but tend to choose similarly and based on what fits their monthly budget.

Moreover, migrant worker communities often prefer products they are familiar with from their home countries, as they trust and are accustomed to them. An interesting insight in this matter is that Burmese migrant workers, who were already familiar with and trusted the Telenor brand in Myanmar, tend to choose the same brand when they move to work in Thailand.

With an understanding, attentiveness, and appreciation for Burmese and Cambodian migrant workers who come to work in different cities and provinces, True and dtac provide services with dedicated support. They communicate in the same language as the Burmese and Cambodian language call centres, fostering a community on Facebook and TikTok in Burmese and Cambodian languages. This serves as a medium for communication, and inspiration, and provides authentic content that resonates with their lifestyle.

Moreover, they aim to deliver the most valuable and tailored user experience with carefully curated packages that meet their needs. Intending to ensure that Burmese and Cambodian customers find happiness in their daily work lives in Thailand.