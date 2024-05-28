London the biggest draw for foreign workers, survey finds

The analysis of the survey responses identified three main factors driving highly skilled workers to relocate abroad: greater economic opportunities, better career advancement, and the potential for an improved quality of life.

Additionally, the study found that 92% of employers worldwide consider "attracting and retaining talent" to be one of their top three priorities. Hiring foreign workers not only fills gaps in the workforce but also enhances innovation and success within companies that are more racially and culturally diverse. Such multi-cultural companies tend to be more profitable and are 75% more likely to be global innovators.

When considering the factors that make London an attractive destination for highly skilled workers, several key aspects stand out: it is an English-speaking city, has a strong global network with many talented individuals from other countries, offers numerous financial opportunities, Londoners welcome them and are culturally diverse, and provides easy access to other cities in Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, Singapore is one of the top destinations for highly skilled workers in the Asia-Pacific region. It attracts a significant influx of talent from neighbouring countries such as Malaysia (30%), Thailand (22%), Indonesia (19%), the Philippines (14%), and Hong Kong (13%).

Among those willing to move to Singapore, 74% cited the quality of jobs and career opportunities as the main draws. Additionally, 57% of survey respondents appreciated Singapore's quality of life, including income levels, taxes and cost of living. Furthermore, 55% of respondents highlighted Singapore's excellent safety and security, making it a top destination for work.

