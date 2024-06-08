Five fall to their deaths in Pattaya in five days

The incident occurred at a 27-storey condominium where the body of a woman, whose name and nationality were unknown, aged approximately 30-40, was found.

Preliminary investigations did not reveal any witnesses to the incident. Police examined a room on the 25th floor, suspected to be the one from which the deceased fell. They also searched for clues from surrounding witnesses and closed-circuit cameras to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional suicide.

The condominium's security personnel reported that while conducting routine patrols, they noticed a motionless body lying on the floor. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that the individual was deceased.

Reports indicate that there have been five falling incidents resulting in fatalities in Pattaya this month, as follows: