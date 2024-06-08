Five fall to their deaths in Pattaya in five days

Within just the first eight days of June, it has been reported that there have been five cases of people falling from buildings in Pattaya. The latest case involves a woman of unknown nationality.
At 3.30am on Saturday, June 8, Pattaya police received a report of a fatal fall from a building at a condominium near Pattaya Beach in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. They promptly investigated along with forensic officers and rescue personnel.
The incident occurred at a 27-storey condominium where the body of a woman, whose name and nationality were unknown, aged approximately 30-40, was found.
Preliminary investigations did not reveal any witnesses to the incident. Police examined a room on the 25th floor, suspected to be the one from which the deceased fell. They also searched for clues from surrounding witnesses and closed-circuit cameras to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional suicide.
The condominium's security personnel reported that while conducting routine patrols, they noticed a motionless body lying on the floor. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that the individual was deceased.
Reports indicate that there have been five falling incidents resulting in fatalities in Pattaya this month, as follows:
On June 1, a 23-year-old Thai man.
On June 3, a 38-year-old Russian tourist.
On June 4, a 43-year-old American tourist.
On June 5, a 57-year-old German tourist fell from the 33rd floor of a luxury building.
On June 8, a woman of unknown nationality aged approximately 30-40.
Investigators have found that some of the deceased committed suicide. But in some cases it is still unclear what caused the falls.