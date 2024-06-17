AI study reimagines Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok according to stereotypes

In Europe, Paris, the continent’s most popular city break, has made headlines for this phenomenon, dubbed 'Paris Syndrome,' where visitors feel disappointed or even shocked by their experiences.

Southeast Asia is no exception, with Western culture and entertainment depicting cities like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok as bucket list destinations.

To shed light on the issue and showcase the staggering difference between local and world stereotypes, leading tour comparison site, TourScanner used AI to examine how local residents and global travellers perceive top city break destinations.

When quizzed on how the world views Bangkok, AI described it as an exotic, party city with iconic landmarks bursting with unique culture to explore.

But the local view is somewhat different – with descriptions of a place that has a distinct contrast between traditional and modern life, with economic opportunity and street food, that’s a victim of traffic, pollution and flooding.