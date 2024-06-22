At least 42 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City refugee camp, neighbourhood

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Mr Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters.

Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

The Israeli military released a brief statement saying: “A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City.”

It said more details would be released soon.

Hamas did not comment on the Israeli claim to have hit its military infrastructure. It said in a statement that the attacks targeted the civilian population, and vowed that “the occupation and its Nazi leaders will pay the price for their violations against our people”.