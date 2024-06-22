Koreans' favorite YouTubers: Tzuyang and Kwaktube

Eating and travel shows are a big hit among Koreans on YouTube, with "mukbang" YouTuber Tzuyang being the most popular, followed by travel YouTuber Kawktube, a survey showed Thursday.

In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea from March to April, involving 1,777 respondents aged 13 and older, Tzuyang topped the list with 5.2 per cent choosing her as their favourite YouTuber. Kwaktube of the eponymous travel YouTube channel secured second place with 4 per cent.