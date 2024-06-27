“Cat Urine Test Kit” for fast early detection of kidney disease, gallstones

“Because cats can’t talk about their illness, owners need to regularly pay attention to their pet behaviour,” says Dr Lunjakorn on cat’s changing behaviour, for example

1. Loss of appetite, less food consumption

2. Listlessness

3. Some cats may drink more water than usual.

4. More frequent urination than usual or not at all

5. Dark or bloody urine

6. Weight loss

According to Dr Lunjakorn, if any of these symptoms are found, the cat should be taken to a veterinarian for a thorough diagnosis and immediate treatment.

“For cats that are diagnosed with diseases at an early stage, the veterinarian will prescribe antibiotics and gallstone breakers. The cost of treatment is about a thousand baht.

However, for those cats whose owners do not notice the abnormality of the cat until their symptoms become very serious and have a risk of kidney failure, the vet will need to perform surgery to remove the stones and/or dialysis at the same time. The cost of this treatment will be about ten thousand baht or more,” Dr Lunjakorn stressed the importance of observing the cat’s behaviour not only for the quality of the pet’s life but also for the owner’s financial health as well.

Check the cat for kidney disease risks, painless and easy in 3 steps

Dr Lunjakorn shared that veterinarians currently have a way to diagnose cats suffering from kidney disease or cystitis by reading a colour band that shows the results of the analysis of compounds in the cat’s urine whether it has blood in it. The cat urine sampling process comes in two methods:

1. By inserting a needle into the cat’s bladder to draw out the urine.

2. By inserting a catheter to draw out urine from the cat’s genitalia.

“These methods of diagnosis are accurate because the samples are taken directly from the bladder and the cat’s genitalia, but the procedures can be quite painful. Our research team wanted to solve this problem, so we invented a cat urine test kit to reduce the pain in the diagnostic procedure and from the kidney disease and cystitis symptoms.”

A cat urine test is a preliminary screening kit for feline hematuria that can indicate a level 3 (> 2500 RBC/μL) risk of developing urinary tract diseases such as kidney disease, gallstones, cystitis, etc. (There are 3 levels of risk, with level 3 indicating clear morbidity).

The cat urine test kit is ATK-like, and easy to use. The test kit consists of a kit for collecting cat urine samples from any type of cat litter. Otherwise, the owner can take a sample of cat urine from the point where the cat leaves urine on the floor or wall which has an even higher urine concentration.

Dr Lunjakorn explained the easy use of the cat urine test kit in 3 steps:

1. Scoop the cat litter in the area of the cat’s urine (preferably the part soaked with urine) and mix it with the solution.

2. Drip the solution onto the test strip

3. Wait for 5-10 minutes to read the results. The colours shown on the test kit can be translated as follows:

• Both C and T bands go green means positive (there is the presence of blood cells in urine).

• C comes up green and T comes up yellow means Negative. Everything is normal, no blood was detected in the urine.

• Both the C and T lines turn yellow or only the T line turns green means the result is invalid or unreadable.

This test is 100% accurate, equivalent to a lab test in a veterinary hospital because it uses the same sensors that veterinarians use to diagnose cats and dogs, and it doesn’t hurt them during the testing.” Watch the video clip demonstrating the use of a “Basic screening kit for feline hematuria” at https://youtu.be/xE26pNhX2no

Cat urine test kit – A must-have for cat owners

Easy to use, fast, and accurate, owners can use cat urine kits to routinely check their pet’s risk of diseases.

“Cats of all breeds, ages, and genders are at risk of kidney disease, gallstones, and cystitis, so cat owners can use this kit to examine cats in their homes once a month, or more often if they find that cats are starting to behave abnormally. This is for the peace of mind of their owners and the physical comfort of cats who don’t have to risk being seriously ill from preventable and curable diseases with their owners’ attention.”

Future Development of Cat Health Test Kits

However, Dr Lunjakorn added that the current cat urine test kit still has some weaknesses that require further development.

“The test is performed on the urine in the cat litter causing the sample to be diluted of the blood in the urine, therefore the test will detect the presence of blood when the cat is in stage 3. So, if the result is positive, the cat owner must immediately take the cat to the veterinarian,” Dr Lunjakorn said, revealing plans to improve the test kit’s sensitivity for detecting small amounts or very diluted blood in the urine.

In addition, Dr Lunjakorn mentioned the plan to develop a test kit to check for the risk of diabetes in cats by examining the sugar in the urine.

For cat parents and animal lovers interested in preventive testing for kidney disease, gallstones, and cystitis in your pets, you can buy the cat urine test kit (about 130 baht) at pet shops and the Hide and Seek Cat Litter Facebook page