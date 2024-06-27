Youth\'s drive for change, tips for generational, linguistic, cultural Work

Diverse Work Experience in the True Next Gen Program

“After graduation, I passed the test to join the True Next Gen program, which suited me perfectly because it provided opportunities to work in various positions and fields, allowing me to learn many things. With True aiming to become a Telco-Tech Company, there will likely be many innovations, which I want to learn about and be a part of. In a year and a half, I worked in three areas: Retail Operations at various True Shops, Financial Strategy at MorDee, and Channel Profitability Analysis with the Finance team. Each job involved hands-on experience, resulting in a steep learning curve, both in terms of working with people and the tasks themselves."

“Upon completing the program, I joined the Channel Strategy & Transformation team, continuing the Channel Profitability project. This project involves analyzing management data to break down the performance of each sales channel within the company, showing the actual profitability of each channel. This work involves gathering minute details to create a big-picture analysis. The results help each sales channel develop strategies to solve problems or initiate new ways to increase profitability. This job has provided extensive knowledge and opportunities to collaborate with many people from various departments. The project is now nearing completion."

Working Amidst Diversity Has No One-Size-Fits-All Solution

“As a young person, I try to find opportunities to build relationships with everyone, not just in work matters. I look for topics of common interest to discuss and always seek chances to work and spend time together face-to-face. In the past, I used the same communication style and working methods with everyone, thinking it would work universally. However, I eventually learned that each person has different perspectives and mindsets. Therefore, communication and collaboration do not have a one-size-fits-all solution. I need to understand each individual while finding ways to maintain my authenticity."

"The advantage of being part of a new generation is that I bring fresh perspectives, enthusiasm, and a constant smile. These qualities positively affect those around me. Seniors have mentioned that my presence in the team makes everyone more cheerful, reduces stress, and strengthens team relationships. As a young member, I have no ego and nothing to lose by proposing new ideas or asking to learn from everyone."

Being Comfortable in Every Aspect to Work as the Best Version of Yourself

“Nowadays, life is very hectic in many ways. To be able to focus and fully dedicate ourselves to work, we must not worry too much about other aspects of life. In the working age, there are concerns about children, ageing parents, or even personal health issues. The benefits provided by the company are therefore very important. If a company offers benefits that address employees' life issues beyond work, it helps everyone perform to their fullest potential."

Discussing Work with Colleagues of Different Languages, Cultures, and Generations

Paramita: "Our team is diverse in almost every aspect. For example, Sandip is a colleague who is very different from me. He has given me many good pieces of advice from his expertise and has experience working in several countries."

Sandip: "Over the past 15 years, I have worked in three countries with very different environments and cultures. I started working with a major telecommunications provider in five states of India, each with its language and cultural differences. I had to adapt to everything anew. Later, I moved to work in Myanmar, where the culture and language were also very different. I started from scratch with people who had no background in telecommunications, which was an added challenge of teaching them to understand the business. I have been working in Thailand for the past two and a half years and have travelled to Norway for work occasionally. This journey has been challenging, meeting different people and learning new things, which has been fun and exciting."

Paramita: "For me, at first, working with foreigners felt like there were language barriers, but I realized they never focused on grammar being right or wrong. They tried to understand and help us, even though they had higher positions and much more experience than us. They still wanted to learn and understand us. Sandip has given very good advice, which made me confident to speak up. Regarding work methods, I feel that if we say something directly, they will help arrange it."

Sandip: "I think initially, many Thai colleagues were like Paramita, not open to talking. Partly because of language barriers and differences, but I tried to build friendships. I wanted everyone to see me as a friend, not add pressure that I am a foreigner, which could become a limitation and distance. The key is to integrate with Thai culture, doing as everyone does while getting to know each other. This ensures everyone that nothing is an obstacle. Even if English communication is not fluent, we can learn body language and show that I am open to everyone at any time."

"One of my tips is taking breaks and having coffee together, providing opportunities to talk about things other than work. I believe that a little break time brings people closer, enhances understanding, and improves expression, which leads to better work."

Paramita: "I applied this tip from Sandip with my Thai colleagues and found it to be very effective. His friendliness made me open to conversations. In the past, I frequently sought advice and opinions on work, life perspectives, and business skills from Sandip. I also learned how to work with diverse groups."

Sandip: "Paramita is the youngest colleague on the team, but she quickly understands business needs and adapts well to the team. I admire people who show interest and deep understanding of the work. I feel that the new generation is eager to understand and do new things. They are not stuck in old ways, striving for different goals and methods. I also believe that if you don’t think differently, you will get the same results. So, despite the age difference, we are the best colleagues to each other."

Lesson Learned: Working Amidst Diversity in Age, Race, and Culture

• Building Relationships: Foster good friendships, seek opportunities to converse, exchange ideas, learn, and understand one another beyond work-related matters.

• Adaptability and Learning: Open-mindedness to learn from diverse perspectives and adaptability to new things help keep pace with changes in work.

• Effective Communication: Listen to and understand others' perspectives, communicate clearly and simply, and strive for face-to-face interactions to enhance understanding through context and body language. This will help ensure smooth collaboration.