This is being achieved through the presentation of True's digital innovations that enhance smart living at home, along with promoting health services for digital lifestyles through the "Doctor Dee" app.
These innovations were showcased at the practical seminar exhibition "Digital Korat: The Future Starts Now - Korat, the Digital Metropolis of the Future," held at Nong Rawiang Education Center, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Nakhon Ratchasima, on July 1, 2024.
Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary General to the Prime Minister, along with their team, visited the True Corporation booth.
They were accompanied by Lertratana Ratananukul, Head of Government Relations and Aut Arunrattanapong, Head of Regional Management (Northeast 1) of True Corporation Plc, who led the delegation in admiring True's digital innovations aimed at enhancing sustainable living standards for Thais.
These innovations are part of True Smart Living, an intelligent digital solution integrating True Group's comprehensive digital ecosystem and cutting-edge technology.
They leverage advanced communication technology and True's 5G smart network to elevate security standards and convenience in residential living.
The innovations include the "MorDee" app, which enhances the quality of life and healthcare accessibility for Thais. These efforts are crucial in supporting the "IGNITE THAILAND: Unity, Thailand Must Be One" policy, which aims to develop Thailand into a global industrial hub and drive sustainable economic growth.
This was showcased at the practical seminar exhibition "Digital Korat: The Future Starts Now - Korat, the Digital Metropolis of the Future."
Showcasing the "MorDee" App and Smart Living Tech:
The "MorDee" app offers online health services utilizing cloud and AI technologies for data analysis and service enhancement. It encompasses healthcare provided by a team of over 500 medical professionals and specialists across 20 branches.
Features include appointment scheduling, medical consultations, home delivery of medications, and insurance claims without upfront payment.
True's Smart Living Tech presents smart home solutions utilizing IoT devices and smart appliances to enhance convenience, healthcare, and household security.
These can be controlled via a smartphone app and include water leak sensors, IR remote controls, door & window sensors, Zigbee mini hub, smart CCTV, smoke sensors, smart light bulbs, smart plugs, smart outdoor cameras, and smart baby cameras.
This support underscores True Corporation's commitment as Thailand's leading telecommunications technology company to drive the government's digital policy. It aims to develop Nakhon Ratchasima as a model Digital Metropolis, aligning with the vision to elevate Thailand into a regional Digital Economy Hub.