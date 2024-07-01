This is being achieved through the presentation of True's digital innovations that enhance smart living at home, along with promoting health services for digital lifestyles through the "Doctor Dee" app.

These innovations were showcased at the practical seminar exhibition "Digital Korat: The Future Starts Now - Korat, the Digital Metropolis of the Future," held at Nong Rawiang Education Center, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Nakhon Ratchasima, on July 1, 2024.

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary General to the Prime Minister, along with their team, visited the True Corporation booth.

They were accompanied by Lertratana Ratananukul, Head of Government Relations and Aut Arunrattanapong, Head of Regional Management (Northeast 1) of True Corporation Plc, who led the delegation in admiring True's digital innovations aimed at enhancing sustainable living standards for Thais.