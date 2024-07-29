Their Majesties the King and Queen grant royal audience

The King then delivered a royal speech expressing his immense joy at being amidst the grand assembly comprising representatives from all key institutions of the nation. He expressed his gratitude to the royal family, the Prime Minister, and the Presidents of the National Assembly and Supreme Court for their blessings and the grand celebration arranged in his honour.

He highlighted the love and dedication everyone has for the nation, emphasising the importance of the well-being and stability of the country and its citizens. He underscored the necessity for those in key national positions to fulfil their duties with the ultimate goal of sustainable national prosperity, ensuring the happiness and security of all citizens.

If everyone understands this correctly and performs their duties to achieve the highest benefits while working harmoniously, the nation's work will progress accurately and successfully, as everyone desires, he said.

At the end, His Majesty expressed the wish that the power of the Triple Gem and the sacred entities revered by all Thai people would protect and bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and all forms of auspiciousness.

Following this, His Majesty descended from the Budtan Kanchanasinghas Throne and ascended the Phisan Thaksin Throne Hall with Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. They then departed in the royal vehicle and returned to their palace.