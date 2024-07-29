Their Majesties the King and Queen grant royal audience

At precisely 10.27am on Sunday, July 28, 2024, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen proceeded to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, Grand Palace, for the Grand Audience. They granted an audience to royal family members, the Prime Minister, the President of the National Assembly, and the President of the Supreme Court, who offered their felicitations on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary.
On this occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya accompanied Their Majesties.
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, and Princess Adityadhornkitikhun were waiting to welcome Their Majesties.
As His Majesty the King ascended the Budtan Kanchanasinghas Throne under the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, the officials drew back he curtains while the Honour Guard saluted and the band played the royal anthem. The Army, Navy and Air Force fired 21-gun salutes in his honour.
Princess Sirindhorn then offered felicitations on behalf of the royal family, the Privy Council, and the royal servants.
Following this, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered his felicitations and presented sacred water from the golden, silver, and bronze pots on behalf of the Cabinet, military, police, civil servants, and citizens.
President of the National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha offered felicitations on behalf of the members of the National Assembly, and President of the Supreme Court Anocha Chevitsophon offered felicitations on behalf of the judiciary.
The King then delivered a royal speech expressing his immense joy at being amidst the grand assembly comprising representatives from all key institutions of the nation. He expressed his gratitude to the royal family, the Prime Minister, and the Presidents of the National Assembly and Supreme Court for their blessings and the grand celebration arranged in his honour.
He highlighted the love and dedication everyone has for the nation, emphasising the importance of the well-being and stability of the country and its citizens. He underscored the necessity for those in key national positions to fulfil their duties with the ultimate goal of sustainable national prosperity, ensuring the happiness and security of all citizens.
If everyone understands this correctly and performs their duties to achieve the highest benefits while working harmoniously, the nation's work will progress accurately and successfully, as everyone desires, he said.
At the end, His Majesty expressed the wish that the power of the Triple Gem and the sacred entities revered by all Thai people would protect and bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and all forms of auspiciousness.
Following this, His Majesty descended from the Budtan Kanchanasinghas Throne and ascended the Phisan Thaksin Throne Hall with Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. They then departed in the royal vehicle and returned to their palace.