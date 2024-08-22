‘Nam Wa’ banana prices soar as heat takes a toll on output

The farmer noted that price fluctuations in Nam Wa bananas had occurred even earlier, but this year's surge was unprecedented. It is believed that prices will remain high for another 2-3 months, as the rainy season has not yet fully set in, leading to limited production.

Piraphan Korthong, director-general of the Department of Agricultural Extension, revealed that at certain times of the year, production decreases due to climate factors, with rising temperatures linked to global climate change. Conversely, during other periods, production may exceed market demand.

An analysis of medium-sized Nam Wa banana prices at Talad Thai market shows that prices have been rising since June. Typically, bananas take about 3-4 months from flowering to harvesting, meaning that the Nam Wa bananas might have flowered and become a fruit during the recent drought and extreme heat (March-April), aligning with the rising prices observed since June. This has resulted in lower yields, higher prices, smaller fruit sizes, and quality not meeting buyer expectations.

The price of Nam Wa bananas is likely to remain high or decrease slightly by the end of 2024, as some banana plants have been damaged by drought, while others have been affected by diseases and pests following the drought.

However, banana plants that survived the drought are expected to produce normal yields by late 2024 or early 2025. This trend aligns with the Ministry of Commerce's five-year average price data (2020-24), which shows that Nam Wa banana prices peak in August each year and decline towards the end of the year, hitting their lowest during the period following a drought.