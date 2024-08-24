Four Thais killed Thursday in small plane crash now identified

"The work was quite difficult because the number of body parts sent, which was more than 90 pieces. Therefore, the officers had to take time to examine and confirm the DNA results found. The progress of the identification process will be announced on Monday," Trirong said.

Pol Maj Gen Supichai Limsiwawong, commander of the Police General Hospital's Institute of Forensic Medicine, said the bodies of the four deceased Thais whose identities have been verified could not be handed over to their relatives because they are in the process of examining the DNA of each body part to match the DNA of the relatives that was previously collected.

Since there were a large number of body parts found at the scene, the officers had to examine every piece and arrange them in the correct places as much as possible.

