Flooding in Nan province begins to recede

Shops and houses in 23 communities of Nan Municipality, along the riverside area of ​​more than 10 kilometres, are under more than 2 metres of water, and people are living on the second floor of their houses.

Surapol Thiansut, mayor of Nan Municipality, said, "The flooding this year is much higher than in 2006. In 2006, the water level was 8.42 metres. This year, the highest level is 8.72 metres, 30 centimetres higher than in 2006. That means it is 22% higher than the flood barrier. No other record has been higher than this. Currently, the municipality's water pumps that are not flooded are working day and night. There are three of them."

During the floods, many sectors provided assistance to flood victims. Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives, visited the flooded areas of Nan province and provided relief supplies and visited victims in four subdistricts.