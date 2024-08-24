Flooding in Nan province begins to recede

On Friday night, the flooding situation in Nan province began to improve. In the economic area of Nan, the water level continued to decrease. In some areas, it was almost completely dry, but in some basins or low areas, there was still flooding.
Since Friday evening, the water level in the economic area of Nan has decreased by more than 30-40 centimetres. In some areas, it has decreased by more than 1 metre. Cars and motorcycles can travel. But in some areas, such as at Kittichai Intersection, Sri Kham Market, and Ban Sri Saem Kasikorn School, the water level is still 1 metre high.
Shops and houses in 23 communities of Nan Municipality, along the riverside area of more than 10 kilometres, are under more than 2 metres of water, and people are living on the second floor of their houses.
Surapol Thiansut, mayor of Nan Municipality, said, "The flooding this year is much higher than in 2006. In 2006, the water level was 8.42 metres. This year, the highest level is 8.72 metres, 30 centimetres higher than in 2006. That means it is 22% higher than the flood barrier. No other record has been higher than this. Currently, the municipality's water pumps that are not flooded are working day and night. There are three of them."
During the floods, many sectors provided assistance to flood victims. Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives, visited the flooded areas of Nan province and provided relief supplies and visited victims in four subdistricts.
In the northern district, after the water receded, three bodies were found after going missing.
Currently, the water has flooded Wiang Sa district. Many officials are rushing to provide assistance. After Wiang Sa District, the water will flow into the large Sirikit Dam.
Nan experienced heavy rain between August 19 and 21, causing floods, flash floods and mudslides in many areas. People suffered, including in agricultural, fishery and livestock areas. It is expected that if there is no rain, the situation will return to normal within five to seven days.