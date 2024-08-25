Heavy rains forecast for many parts of Thailand until August 30

The monsoon trough extends over the upper northern region and upper Laos, entering a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, the bureau said.

This weather pattern will bring heavy rainfall to the northern, upper northeastern, Bangkok and its vicinity, and lower southern regions.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves 1-2 metres high are forecast, and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.